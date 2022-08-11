New Delhi: Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar’s predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.
Also read | Assam CM issues orders for smooth conduct of recruitment exams
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice-President of India
- Indian researchers awarded at global astronomy meet in South Korea
- Shillong Morning Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for August 11
- Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,25,076
- Manipur govt tells staff to exit ‘anti-national’, ‘communal’ social media groups
- Bengal logs 519 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths