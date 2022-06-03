New Delhi: Twenty six-year-old Ishita Rathi, daughter of a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector and head constable couple who bagged eighth rank in the civil services exam 2021, says she relied on online content for the examination.

Speaking to PTI, Ishita said she did not take coaching for the exam. I prepared with the strategies opted by previous toppers and my main source of information was online material, including YouTube content, she said, adding it was her third attempt.

She did her graduation in economics from Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University and masters from Madras School of Economics in Chennai.

Ishita said her preference was Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

“My parents inspired me a lot. After seeing them in police uniform, I also thought of joining the civil service. I found civil services most appropriate through which I can do more for welfare of the society. The diversity which IAS provides attracted me a lot.”

“My first attempt was in 2019 right after I completed my postgraduation. In 2020, I qualified the written test and reached the interview round. This was my third attempt and I scored eighth rank. When I checked my result, I immediately called my parents,” said Ishita, who will be the first IAS officer in her family.

She said that she was present on social media when she was preparing for the exams, but was not so active.

Ishita has completed her Class XII in science with economics as additional subject from DAV Public School, Vasant Kunj. She lives with her family members at Chhattarpur in south Delhi.

Her mother, assistant sub-inspector Meenakshi Rathi, is posted at the office of DCP (Southeast) and her father, head constable I S Rathi, is posted with traffic police. Her brother has completed his graduation.

Ishita said that she had teaching as her plan B.

“My first preference was civil services and second was teaching. If I had not managed to clear the civil services exam, I would have opted for academics in economics.”

“I am excited that I am getting a huge opportunity. Through civil services, I can give back to the community and contribute to nation building,” Ishita said, who hails from Baghpat district in western UP.

Ishita’s mother Meenakshi told PTI that she got emotional when heard that her daughter secured eighth rank in the UPSC exam.

“I was at my office when Ishita called me. She told me that she has cleared the exam. When I heard that she secured eighth rank, I got emotional with teary eyes. I am proud of her as she is going to be an IAS officer. We received a call from police headquarters and my daughter met commissioner sir today,” ASI Meenakshi Rathi said.

She said she used to tell her daughter about the senior officers and their work.

“I used to tell my daughter about good experiences of my meeting with the officers. Once we met Kiran Bedi ma’am. I told my daughter that those who become IPS officers do good work. Ishita used to say that she also wanted to become an officer,” she said.

“We supported her a lot, and finally her hard work paid off, she said.

According to an official statement, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday felicitated Delhi Police family ward Ishita Rathi for successfully achieving 8th rank in UPSC’s civil services examination-2021 at police headquarters.

Asthana congratulated Ishita for securing such a high rank and bringing laurels to her family and Delhi Police family as well. He also rewarded the young achiever and bestowed her with a memento, the statement added.

