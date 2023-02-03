Agartala: The BJP is confident of returning to power in Tripura and believes it has done enough work for the state’s residents to warrant a second term to continue the double-engine government as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
But beyond promises, how has the party performed in terms of fulfilling its 2018 manifesto? Few locals have forgotten the string of promises the party made as it dethroned the 25-year government of the Left in Tripura. EastMojo analysed the BJP’s......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Ex-student leader facing trial in ULFA blast case tops class in MA exam
- Sustainable finance-related capacity-building measures to be discussed at G20 meet in Assam
- Review petition filed in SC for rectification of observation on Sikkimese Nepalis: CM Tamang
- Tripura 2023: BJP promised a lot in 2018; delivered precious little
- Govt has asked SC to finalise MoP for appointment of judges: Rijiju
- Assam Police arrests 1,800 people in massive crackdown on child marriage