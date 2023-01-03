A mandate of the National Human Rights Commission to construct shelter homes for the LGBTQI community in all states has been met with strong objection in Mizoram. A notice inviting tender was issued on December 6 for the construction of a shelter home for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community. However, the same was cancelled after a strong appeal from the state’s apex NGO, the Central Young Mizo Association.
But why is Mizoram opposing a ‘national’ order and on what basis?
