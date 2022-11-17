National Award-winning filmmaker Kripal Kalita’s latest documentary film Hati Bondhu (Friends of Elephants) brought laurels to Assam by emerging as the state’s only selection in the Indian Panorama section of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled to be held from November 20 to November 28 at Goa, India.

Hati Bondhu focuses on the issue of......

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment