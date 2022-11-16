Earlier this year, Manipur witnessed state elections. In the run-up to the elections, every political party aimed to address the problem of unemployment. And for good reason.

Although no northeastern state performs well when it comes to employment rates, Manipur is particularly worse: as recently as 2020, the state’s labour and employment Minister Thongam Radheshyam Singh, replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram in the Assembly during Question Hour, had said the number of unemployed youths in Manipur was 7,21,824 in 2014, which fell to 3,46,690 in 2018. And he was quoting data from the Directorate of Labour and Employment. To contextualise this number, officially, almost 10% of the state’s entire population was categorised as unemployed, according to Singh.

Manipur’s textile industry, closely rooted in its practices, plays a pivotal role in the socio-cultural and economic life of the region

But if the revival and popularity of the state’s textile sector is anything to go by, the solution to the state’s......