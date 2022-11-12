Shillong: “Nijor nisina kunu hobo nuare jana (none can be like your own ones),” says Debahuti Lahon as she arranges two seats in a safe corner away......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- COP27: 12-month plan launched to boost green technologies to fight climate change
- Assam: After SP, magistrate held in sexual assault-murder case of minor
- ‘Fixing’ at NE Olympics? Nagaland shuttler wants to prove team wrong
- 84 fresh dengue cases detected in Assam
- The foreign policy fallout of COVID-19
- Nepal: 38 bonded Indian labourers rescued from brick factory