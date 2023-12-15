Alternative Arrangement: No need to reinvent the wheel for Naga peace process

Alternative Arrangement (AA) presupposes an agreement that there is a need for change and a road map on what will be the changed system that will transpire or occur in the future under an enforceable agreement and understanding. Hence, the requirement for an alternative arrangement, till such time the road map chalked out on the basis of the understanding and agreement is fully implemented, is a transitional arrangement in nature. AA therefore presupposes an agreement and understanding by the authority concerned and acceptance of the same by the second party.

An alternative arrangement may be envisaged for capacity building of the people, administrators and politicians for a smooth transition from a lower/rudimentary form of governance to a more powerful and larger form of government. However, if Manipur Naga areas are to integrate with Nagaland there is no need for such an exercise as Nagaland is a state government already and Manipur Nagas with a sufficient number of government employees and politicians will merge into the administrative and political system prevailing in Nagaland without much of a hitch.

The question to the proponents of Alternative Arrangement therefore is whether there is any understanding or agreement with the government of India (GoI) to the need for changing the political and administrative system warranting a transitional period.

Has the GoI agreed to grant a new political setup like a new State, UT or greater freedom that the Nagas of Manipur are suggesting an Alternative Arrangement as a transitional phase? Or are the Nagas of Manipur definite that separation from Manipur is inevitable and that we should prepare for it regardless of agreement or understanding with the GoI?

The proponents for Alternative Arrangement need to enlighten the masses about the matter before restarting another fool-hardy endeavour akin to pointlessly knocking against the wall only to inflict self-harm.

There is no understanding or agreement by Naga peace negotiators or CSOs with the GoI that there is a need for changing the present administrative arrangement and it will give the Nagas of Manipur a state or UT for which a transitional arrangement in the form of an Alternative Arrangement is required.

For example, the Dominion Status of India was proposed in 1929 by the Viceroy to placate the Indian leadership who had become very ardent in their demand of India being granted the status of a dominion. Then in June 1947, the British government proposed a plan known as the Mountbatten Plan in June 1947, that included the partition of British India and the successor governments to be given dominion status. The Dominion of India (Union of India) was an independent dominion in the British Commonwealth of Nations i.e. an informal empire by the United Kingdom, existing between 15th August 1947 and 26th January 1950 until India became an independent republic on 26th January 1950.

What is being emphasised here is that there has to be an acknowledgement that the existing system of governance needs to change along with an offer plus a road map from the GoI on how the Naga peace agreement will finally shape into and the time framework when it will be fully implemented. There may be no need for any transitional arrangement or AA as the demands of the Naga peace negotiators may be granted straight away. If ever there is a need for an AA it is for the Naga peace negotiators and GoI to work it out and not for independent thinkers and Naga CSOs to propose.

UT and States are granted under the constitution. Within the state, the highest form of autonomy is the territorial council and so far the most powerful is the Bodoland territorial council. The Nagas of Manipur already have grassroots elected representatives in the form of village authorities and district councillors in Manipur. Various government institutions and institutes have already been in operation in the hill areas of Manipur since the independence of India. So what is this Alternative Arrangement we are talking about which presupposes that there is an agreement and a road map with the GoI for an autonomous administration setup in the future? We already have many politicians and administrators well versed in their jobs to take up any responsibilities. There is no need to reinvent the wheel when we already have established administrative systems like a State, UT and territorial councils under the constitution. Are the CSOs and thinkers trying to reinvent a new system and propose to GoI for amendment of the Constitution for the Nagas of Manipur when there is no indication of agreeing to change the administrative system by the GoI?

There is no offer of any manner from GoI and it is difficult to fathom what the alternative arrangement demanded by independent thinkers and CSOs, who are not part of the Naga peace negotiators, will finally lead to without an agreement and a road map conceded by GoI.

The idea of AA has been a big mistake perpetrated upon the Nagas of Manipur and the suffering people should not be reminded of its failure and absurdity by proposing it again. People are all waiting with patience for the Naga peace talk to finally conclude peacefully and such an impertinent and vague idea should not be suggested. The Nagas of Manipur have been confused by such ideas of Alternative Arrangements made in the past and reviving this thought will confuse the Nagas further especially when everyone is unanimously pinning their hopes on a final settlement based on the Framework Agreement.

