Before the COVID-19 pandemic, unforeseen disruptions would place an immense burden on schools, making it challenging for them to effectively manage the completion of their curriculum. The pressure to recover lost time would compel schools to organise extra classes, and special sessions and extend study hours. However, the entire scenario changed dramatically with the onset of the pandemic. The education system underwent a transformation, and online learning emerged as a reliable option. By transitioning to virtual teaching, schools were able to ensure an uninterrupted stream of learning experiences. The incorporation of technology into smart classrooms has also led to a demand for constant upgrades, such as the integration of the latest advancements like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI models have the capability to offer personalised support to students, address their inquiries, and create customised learning materials. UNESCO‘s ‘State of Education Report for India’ highlights the potential applications of AI-powered tools in our education system. It suggests that teachers can utilise intelligent tutoring systems for assessments, tracking learning progress, and offering personalised feedback. Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools could also facilitate content translation into various regional languages, helping students gain more comprehensive knowledge on the topic. Augmented Reality (AR) tools, including face and speech recognition, as well as AR and VR labs, could establish smart connections with students even in remote areas. AI can also supervise student learning activities, identifying those in need of support based on behaviour patterns and enabling instructors to provide targeted assistance.

However, many researchers have pointed out that all the key challenges of using AI in other major sectors, such as over-dependence on technology, deterioration of values, job displacements, learning gaps, and issues related to data privacy and security, are applicable to education as well. Furthermore, more sector-specific studies have identified key challenges based on biases in algorithms.

India is a diverse country that embraces various cultures and regional influences and these tend to impact the education system too. General information cannot be considered a common parameter here and data should be more accurate and culturally sensitive. Relying on search engines and chatbots for information also increases the risk of losing a personal connection with teachers and a decline in the habit of reading and creativity among students.

We also must establish the extent to which the use of external technical tools for academic progress, writing examinations etc, is ethical.

All of these factors underscore the necessity of incorporating AI in education within a regulatory framework, which also calls for active collaboration between governmental regulatory bodies from both the education and technical sectors. While the educational sector undertakes policy decisions and the scope of implementing a particular technology, the technical sector needs to ensure safety, anticipate potential misuse, and devise strategies to mitigate risks.

There are also concerns from many quarters about the chances of technology replacing teachers. However, I strongly believe that empathetic and inspirational educators are indispensable and our educational system is rooted in their proficiency and commitment.

The connection between teachers and students, characterised by constant and intelligent interactions, has a deep significance for a child and AI which lacks emotional intelligence cannot imitate it. Personality development, social skills, and teamwork also necessitate irreplaceable human interaction. What we should aim for hence is the integration of technical advancements and human inputs in education to make it smarter but also emotionally enriching.

It’s too early to make definitive statements about the benefits of AI in schools. A comprehensive evaluation of the outcomes, both positive and negative, will require time, as most of the AI tools are still in the testing phase in our education system.

Views expressed are personal. The author is the Founder of The TreeHouse chain of schools.

