What a breakup really does is transform a relationship into something else entirely. It has the potential to make one feel worthless, alone, and unloved. If you are still in love with your ex, this may be a devastating blow to your mental health. A breakup may be very painful on an emotional level, and getting through it might seem like one of the most difficult things we’ve ever had to do. It might seem like your heart is being ripped out if you lose a significant someone, whether it be a boyfriend or girlfriend or a husband or wife.

When a relationship ends, it’s not uncommon for a teenager to talk about hurting themselves because it might seem like everything has stopped and the person can’t see any hopes or dreams anymore. Even when a relationship is not working properly, a breakup hurts since it’s like tossing away not just the partnership, but also the dreams and promises symbolized by the partners throughout the tenure.

Most new romances start out with a lot of promise and enthusiasm. When a friendship or romantic partnership ends badly, it may cause us a great deal of heartache and worry. When a relationship ends, you enter new territory. Your daily routine and obligations, your house, your connections with extended family and friends, and even your basic sense of who you are may all be shaken up by a move.

In addition to the present sadness, a breakup may also cause anxiety about the future. You may wonder, “What would life be like without my partner?” Is there a chance you’ll date anybody else? Are you going to be alone yourself for rest of the life? Being in an unpleasant relationship may seem preferable at this point than to face these uncertainties. Our school system does not often include topics related to mental health, so most of us are unable to cope with the emotional turmoil that might accompany a relationship’s end.

This guide is meant to provide you with helpful information on healing from a breakup in a healthy manner. Applying these principles won’t make the pain go away, but it will speed up the mourning process so you can move on to happier relationships in the future.

Healthy coping from a heartbreak requires recognizing and experiencing emotions by not resisting them

Accept your feelings

A breakup may cause grief, anger, perplexity, resentment, envy, anxiety, and regret. If you ignore or repress your emotions, you may delay or become trapped in the mourning process. Healthy coping requires recognizing and experiencing emotions by not resisting them to appear. You can’t escape the sorrow of loss, but realizing that they will decrease over time can help you to speed up your grieving process. Grief includes stages like Denial, Anger, Bargaining, and Depression and by identifying and recording our thoughts we can move into the final stage of Grief, that is Acceptance. (Kubler-Ross DABDA).

Talk about it

By sharing our experiences with others who care about us, we might gain fresh insights and find instant relief from our suffering. Try not to withdraw from the people who can help you or isolate yourself from the world, since doing so will only make your negative emotions worse. If you can’t locate a reliable person to confide in about how you feel, try putting pen to paper instead, write them. The whole point of this exercise is to let our actual feelings out in front of another person, either to ourselves or to a higher power, depending on our own beliefs.

Do not individualize the loss

It’s a bad idea to keep tabs on your ex on social media and wonder what they’re up to now that you’re not a part of it.

Even though it’s normal to feel guilty after a breakup, one shouldn’t dwell on it too much. The anguish of a breakup is compounded when you blame yourself for the relationship’s collapse and regret the decisions you made when you were still together. If you fall in to the cycle of self-blame, it may carry on forever. It’s far more reassuring to see the breakup as the inevitable outcome of fundamental differences in values and personalities that neither party could change. Let us respect the decision.

Get back to your routine with add-ons

Shortly after the first blow, returning to your usual activities might help calm you down and restore your feeling of control. It would be better and more effective if you included some hours of physical activity, such as jogging, swimming, and gym work, to your post-breakup regimen.

Stop all communication (direct/indirect)

This is the most important step to take for the benefit of your emotional and physical wellbeing. It’s a bad idea to keep tabs on your ex on social media and wonder what they’re up to now that you’re not a part of it. You need not worry about their whereabouts or the company they keep, it is not the time to worrying about your ex’s social life. Your own path is now more important, and they are no longer a part of it, you have to accept this. Reduce access and bring limitations in social online profiles. You also need to realize that you can’t continue to be casual acquaintances with them. One day, may be in future, when you’ve both matured and found what really brings you joy in life; you may be able to be friendly, but not now.

Most people in the world will have to deal with the emotional turmoil of ending a romantic relationship at some point in their lives

Memory

It’s natural to think back on the good moments you had after a split. The relationship’s memories will always be with us, but we need to minimize the things in our lives that might bring them flooding back. Objects that remind you of your ex, such as presents and souvenirs, items they left behind with you, or photographs taken during happier times, may all trigger painful flashbacks and return you back to the Grieving Process you’ve only just emerged from. Bring them, collect them in one place all together and dispose them with care.

Most people in the world will have to deal with the emotional turmoil of ending a romantic relationship at some point in their lives. There is no “ideal” method to terminate a relationship since every breakup is different depending on things including the length of the relationship and the individual and combined history of each partner. Therefore, one must go into the question of relationships before beginning to comprehend how to get depart from a relationship or how to cope with the loneliness, misery, agony, and worry that characterize the human condition. Perhaps the key to finding the answers is in understanding the concept of “relationship”, and to ask ourselves “Are we at least related to ourselves yet?”

Rohan Joy Rana is a mental health worker based in Guwahati.

