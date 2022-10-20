Guwahati: Sourav Ganguly is no stranger to controversies. As a player, he led from the front in propelling the national team from the darkest abyss, marred by the match-fixing saga in the early 2000s.

As an administrator, his election to the BCCI president’s post in 2019 was hailed by many as the return of ‘ache din’ in Indian cricket administration, with a former captain heading the board for the first time in more than six decades.

A few weeks after the Supreme Court on September 14, this year, agreed to relax the cooling-off period rule set by Justice Lodha Committee in 2018, the road was clear for Ganguly and board secretary Jay Shah to continue in their roles for another term. However, as destiny would have it, Ganguly no longer remains a part of the BCCI.

His exit expectedly triggered political blame games, but from a cricketing point of view, it could be documented as a lost opportunity for the Bengal Tiger.

A stylish left-hander during his playing days, Ganguly kicked off his administrative tenure with a trademark cover drive on the off at the iconic Eden Gardens, by holding the first-ever Pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh. Before him, the former administrators were not too keen on experimenting with the idea of reviving Test cricket’s popularity, with the new revenue generation formula. While the Test finished within three days, with India expectedly emerging winners, the real winner as perceived by many was Ganguly’s leadership skills that came to the fore once again.

The honeymoon phase of Ganguly’s tenure prompted a player-first approach as he pitched for fatter pay cheques for domestic players, before raising the bar by promising contracts to the first-class cricketers. In sharp contrast, the contracts are yet to be signed, topping the list of Ganguly’s inaction towards player-related issues.

Ganguly’s career graph as administrator took another hit after the Indian women’s team that finished runner-up in the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia, had to wait for more than a year and a half for their prize money, about US$500,000. Interestingly, the BCCI received the amount from the ICC around a week after the March 8 final in Melbourne.

However, the biggest letdown during his tenure was the public spat with former captain Virat Kohli and the mud-slinging match that followed with both terming the other as liars. Well, interestingly, this was after Ganguly hailed Kohli as “the most important man in Indian cricket” and pledged all support to the Delhi boy.

The issue snowballed after Kohli sprang a surprise by stepping down from T20 captaincy last September. In response, Ganguly claimed that he had spoken to the 33-year-old to continue in the role, which Virat publicly denied. Chief selector Chetan Sharma was forwarded for damage control, but all he managed was to shift the blame back to Kohli. The right-hander was sacked from ODI captaincy a few days later.

And to make matters worse, Virat gave up Test captaincy after the 1-2 loss to South Africa. While Ganguly refrained from making any further statements, there were attempts from various quarters to project Kohli as the one who pulled the trigger first, by stepping down as T20 captain, days before the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

In addition to that, Ganguly’s non-committal attitude towards Wriddhiman Saha’s unceremonious exit from the Test team left another scar. The veteran stumper had claimed that he had Ganguly’s backing to be in the Test team but was left out of the touring party to South Africa.

The last nail in the coffin for Ganguly’s tenure could be his endorsements of brands, considered rivals of the board’s main sponsors. While the BCCI constitution doesn’t bar anyone from endorsing a brand, the perception of engaging with a competing sponsor of the organisation, he led, could have cost Ganguly, dear.

Ganguly is now back in Bengal, hoping for another shot at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president’s job.

At 50, Ganguly has age by his side and has even indicated to do “bigger things” at an event in Kolkata recently. Did he mean a stint at the International Cricket Council (ICC) top job or politics? Let’s wait for his call…

