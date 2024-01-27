Kohima: The Indian Army will soon open online applications from unmarried male candidates for selection as Agniveers for the year 2024-25 under Agnipath scheme. Online registration for the Recruiting Year 2024-25 will commence from first week of February 2024.

Applications will be invited from domiciles of all districts of Nagaland and Manipur. The recruitment of Agniveers will be carried out in two phases, PRO Defence Kohima informed.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In phase I, online computer based, Common Entrance Examination, (CEE) will be conducted at selected centres in the states.

For phase II, the recruitment rally will be conducted for shortlisted candidates, who will appear in the merit list after online Common Entrance Examination.

The candidates will be required to log into www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, to check their eligibility status and create a personal profile.The candidates on successful filling the application will be directed to SBI portal through a link on the website.

At the SBI portal, candidates will need to make payment of ₹250/- with bank charges, as applicable. The payment can be made through various payment options like Debit/Credit cards, online banking or UPI. Candidates will be required to have an active email & mobile number which will be used for further communication by the Indian Army.

Candidates will have to select five choices for the exam centre. Candidates will need to enter Aadhaar number in online application & are advised to link Aadhaar to mobile number.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Candidates have been advised to carry out practice at least once before appearing for actual CEE. Animated videos on “How to Register” and “How to Appear for online CEE” are also available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Information on educational qualification, physical/medical standards and job specification are available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can apply in only one category for online registration. The helpline numbers of Army Recruitment Office, Rangapahar are 03862-249012; 8974958673, email: swarkokila@nic.in. Candidates can also raise any kind of query on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in for necessary clarifications.

Also Read | Nagaland: Angami Catholic women celebrate five decades of existence, faith

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









