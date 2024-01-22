Northeast separatist groups call for Republic Day boycott

In a joint statement, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang Yung Aung (NSCN-KYA) and the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), two prominent separatist groups in Northeast India, have called for a boycott of Republic Day on January 26. The call is for a general strike against the Indian state.
The statement issued by the two organisations reads that they are determined to protect the sovereignty of the Naga and Asom people. While calling their struggle ‘legitimate resistance’, they stressed that their struggle is aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the local people of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh for freedom.
The statement further calls upon the people to stay indoors and light candles in honour of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives in the fight for sovereignty instead of participating in the imposed Republic Day celebrations.
The call for a boycott and general strike is targeted at the northeastern Indian states of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. These regions are considered by the separatist groups as the world’s most militarised zones. The statement issued by the two organisations serves as a strong reminder of the deep-rooted resentment and desire for self-determination that continue to alter the socio-political landscape of Northeast India.
