Northeast doctors bat for quality healthcare

Guwahati: Around 100 eminent and progressive doctors from the Northeast participated in a brainstorming session at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Sunday to understand the issues and offer guidance and suggestions for the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMCH).

Notably, PIMCH is an initiative of USTM and ERD Foundation, Guwahati.

The doctors’ meet was organised by USTM and graced by renowned nephrologist Padma Shri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr R. C. Deka, former director, AIIMS among others.

The session began with the welcome address by Prof G.D Sharma who said that the views and suggestions of the doctors’ community would be helpful in transforming the ideas into action. The process of brainstorming with eminent doctors was held earlier as well, after the foundation laying of the hospital at USTM more than a year back.

Addressing the participants at the meeting, Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah said there is no dearth of talent in the region, and if a state-of-the-art private medical college is established here, the flow of students from the North East to other parts of the country or abroad for medical education would be checked to a great extent.

“The location and climate here are excellent and I am confident it will be a big boost to the healthcare sector in this part of the country. Even the number of people going outside the region for best treatment can be limited,” he said.

In his address, Dr R.C Deka said, “Research outcome is one of the most important parts of healthcare institutions. USTM’s initiative in allopathy, ayurvedic, and in the other fields of healthcare, would greatly contribute to medical research and development.”

Addressing the doctors present, Mahbubul Hoque, founder chancellor of USTM and the visionary behind the upcoming mega project of USTM — the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital said, “We are looking for visionary doctors who can join us in our mission in patient care, teaching, research care and administration”.

He stated that the construction of the hospital was currently going on in full swing. It is expected to be complete by the latter part of 2024 and is likely to be functional towards the end of this year. This will be followed by the establishment of the medical college soon.

The doctors’ community present in the brainstorming offered valuable suggestions regarding the medical project and showed high interest in being associated with this noble healthcare mission.

Knowing that USTM has an ayurvedic hospital and a medical college on its campus, they suggested that the USP of the medical college could be the integrated treatment available on the same campus. All the doctors were appreciative of this healthcare initiative at USTM.

Apart from the proposed 1100-bed hospital, one of the main features of the PIMCH is a 350-bed super specialty section with all kinds of technological facilities with cutting-edge research.

Following its mission, this hospital will be made completely free for all poor patients. This new institution also has its unique target: to attract patients and students from the ASEAN countries.

It may be mentioned here that USTM has already invited applications for the posts of professors, associate professors, assistant professors, registrar, super specialist consultants, nurses, technicians, paramedical staff, and administrative staff for its upcoming hospital and medical college.

The foundation for the project was laid on October 3, 2022 by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

