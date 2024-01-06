NE Railway force arrests nine touts with illegal e-tickets

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted different drives over the zone and apprehended nine touts during last few days for illegal sale of railway tickets.
From January 2-4, the RPF of the NFR recovered 55 railway E-Tickets worth over Rs One lakh. The apprehended touts were prosecuted under the relevant section of the Railways Act.
In a recent incident on January 4, the CIB team of RPF/New Jalpaiguri jointly with RPF of Bagdogra conducted a raid and search operation at ‘Swadist Hotel’ located at Thakurganj, Bihar. During the drive, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered four railway E-Tickets worth approximately Rs 13,700.
RPF/NFR from different posts, on January 4, conducted similar checks and drives at multiple locations and apprehended four more touts, recovering about twenty-seven railway E-Tickets worth approximately Rs 34,900.
In this regard, a case was registered under section 143 of the Railways Act at the respective posts.
Similarly, on January 3, the CIB team of RPF/Rangiya, conducted a check and drive with the assistance of local authority, in a shop located at Balipara. During the drive, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered six railway E-Tickets worth approximately Rs 14,370.
In another incident, a team of RPF/Samsi conducted a drive at a shop at Malda Road, West Bengal and apprehended one tout with four railway E-Tickets worth approximately Rs 4,420.
Likewise on January 2, the CPDS team of RPF/ Alipurduar Jn jointly with RPF of New Coochbehar conducted a drive in a shop located at Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar in Assam. During checking, the RPF team apprehended one person and recovered nine railway E-Tickets worth Rs 29,590 approximately.
The CPDS team of RPF/Alipurduar Jn jointly with RPF of Kokrajhar also conducted checking in a shop located at Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar in Assam and apprehended one person and recovered five railway E-Tickets worth Rs 5,350.
RPF of NF Railway has been keeping a close vigil on touting activities to prevent illegal selling of railway E-Tickets. Unauthorised supply and procurement of railway tickets is a punishable offence under section 143 of the Railways Act.
