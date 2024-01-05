Uttar Purvi Mahotsav in Delhi to showcase NE diversity

Guwahati: Uttar Purvi Mahotsav, a cultural odyssey unveiling the richness of Northeast India, a five-day cultural extravaganza, is set to be held at the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from the January 13-17.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region managed through its CPSE, North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC).

The first edition of Uttar Purvi Mahotsav has been meticulously curated to showcase the rich diversity of Northeast India, blending traditional arts, crafts, and cultures under one vibrant umbrella.

Envisioned as a cultural mosaic, Uttar Purvi Mahotsav will be more than a celebration. It aims to be a platform that can provide economic opportunities. The festival aims to foster exchanges in traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agro products, and tourism offerings, becoming a catalyst for the region’s growth and development.

The festival will highlight the participation of 250 weavers, farmers, and entrepreneurs. It will also serve as a platform to showcase the unique aspects that make the North East Region a cultural jewel. The Mahotsav aims to present the best of Northeast India under one roof with exquisite, handcrafted products, handloom & textiles, sustainable handicrafts, bouquet of GI products – indigenous fruits and organic products of Northeast India.

Panel discussion on “Towards Prosperity: Catalysing North East’s Progress Towards a Viksit Bharat” will be held and will seek to underscore the region’s key role in propelling the nation towards vibrancy and progress. Focused on prosperity, the discussion aims to spotlight the untapped potential of the Northeast, positioning it as a key driver for a vibrant and progressive India.

A panel on “Women Leaders in the Northeast” will delve into the diverse contributions of women leaders, recognising their important role in laying the groundwork for resilient and sustainable communities in the region. By showcasing the multifaceted roles women play in the North East’s development, the discussion aims to inspire inclusive strategies for building strong and sustainable communities.

Under the theme “Northeast in Action,” the panel on “Youth, Workforce, and the Economic Tapestry of India” aims to unravel the compelling dimensions brought to the table by the youth and workforce of the Northeast. Exploring their contributions, aspirations, and challenges, the discussion will provide insights into how this dynamic demographic can significantly shape the economic tapestry of India.

The festival will provide a conducive platform for significant buyer-seller meets, fostering valuable interactions across various sectors. These sessions will specifically focus on handlooms and handicrafts, agro and allied products, as well as tourism. Participants will explore business opportunities, and establish meaningful connections within these key domains, further enhancing economic collaboration and growth. One of the key initiatives connects artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs with the aim to onboard 5,000 – 10,000 artisans annually. Also, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) partnership will help small businesses unleash the power of digital commerce.

The festival also promises an enchanting journey through traditional dances, mesmerizing performances, and a showcase of the region’s rich cultural heritage. On January 14th, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM, the audience can witness the grace and energy of the Satriya Dance of Assam and the Hojagiri Dance of Tripura. The cultural extravaganza continues with a Fashion Show from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, offering style, creativity, and Northeastern flair.

On January 15, the festivities will include Tangtha Fight from Manipur and the dynamic Lion Dance of Sikkim. On January 16, the celebration will begin at 5:00 PM with a band from Mizoram offering a captivating hour-long performance followed by soulful tunes of music from Manipur. The grand finale on January 17 features a musical extravaganza with rock band Bottle Rockets India as the star performers, captivating the audience for around an hour. The concluding event will see singer and violinist Sunita Bhuyan showcasing here musical talent.

Amidst these performances, the festival will also showcase other traditional dances such as the Wangala Dance of Meghalaya, the Mungwanta Dance of Nagaland, the Bamboo Dance of Mizoram, the Bihu Dance of Assam, and performances by the renowned Tetseo Sisters and Shankuraj Konwar.

The inaugural edition of Uttar Purvi Mahotsav will represent a jubilant celebration of Northeast India’s rich cultural fabric and a deep dive into its economic possibilities. The event promises, a unique journey where tradition converges with innovation, fostering an environment where diversity thrives and flourishes.

During the Uttar Purvi Mahotsav, Barak Hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be inaugurated. The hostel can accommodate 400 students from NER desirous of studying in JNU. Furthermore, the foundation stone of a North East Convention Centre also will be laid at Dwarka. The convention centre will be built at par with international standards and will serve as a cultural and information hub of North East India in Delhi.

