NE sees increasing trend of investors on National Stock Exchange

Guwahati: Did you ever expect individual investors from northeast states to be on the increasing trend in the National Stock Exchange (NSE)?

And among them, Assam to be in the top 20 states in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as individual investors?

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

For many it would be a big surprise. The latest NSE report says there were 1,884 investors from Assam in the NSE as of November 30, 2023. Assam is the only state from NE to be included in the list.

In 2015, there were 109 investors from Assam in 2015 which jumped to 221 in 2020.

NSE is counted as one of the world’s largest exchanges and a catalyst for driving India’s economic growth. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading which began its operations in 1994; a pioneer in technology which ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. NSE operates a market ecosystem to bring in transparency & efficiency.

NSE was recognised as a stock exchange by SEBI in April 1993 and commenced operations in 1994 with the launch of the wholesale debt market, followed shortly after by the launch of the cash market segment.

From Tripura, the investors have increased from 89 to 116. The number of investors from Meghalaya has increased from 40 to 49 while Nagaland has seen an increase in investors from 28 to 41.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Similarly the number of investors from Mizoram has increased from 10 to 14 amd similarly the number of investors has increased from 22 to 26 from Sikkim.

As regards number of new investors registered in top 25 states (in ‘000), Assam and Tripura find a mention.

The NSE report said the total number of registered investors with the exchange stood at 83.5mn at the end of November 2023, implying a 15% growth this year. Out of this, North India had the highest number of registered investors at 29mn, followed by West India at 26.3mn, South India at 17.6mn, and East India at 9.7mn. With surge in new investors from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, total investor registrations from North India have surpassed West India this year.

The number of registered investors stood at 83.5mn at the end of November. Maharashtra has the highest number of registered investors at 14.6mn, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 8.7mn, Gujarat at 7.5mn,

Karnataka (4.7mn) and West Bengal (4.7mn). While Uttar Pradesh has steadily gained share of the total registered investors in India from 6.1% in FY10 to 10.5% in Nov’23, this has come at the cost of a significant dip in share of Maharashtra (19.7% to 17.5%) and Gujarat (13.0% to 9.0%) over the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The month of October as well as November saw 1.4m new investor registrations each, down from the 1.6m registrations

in the previous two months. Notwithstanding the modest dip, new investor registrations still remain significantly higher than the previous 12-month average of 1.2m. With an investor base of 83.5m—comprising of just 9% of the population in the 15-64 years age bracket, the potential remains huge.

New investor registrations increased substantially in November in the Southern region with a 7.7% MoM jump (247k to 265k), followed by West India, which witnessed a 4.0% increase from 247k in October to 266k in November. New investor registrations in East India remained broadly unchanged in November at 189k, while North India registered a marginal decline of 1.8% MoM (602k to 590k). North India’s share of new investor registrations fell to 41.2%, the lowest in the calendar year. This was followed by West India (27.1%), South India (18.5%) and East India (13.2%). Total new registrations in the first eight months of FY24 (Apr-Nov’23) stood at 10.7m, which is 20.6% higher than the same period of last year (Apr-Nov’22).

Also Read | Three Mizo players set to shine at AFC Asian Cup 2024

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









