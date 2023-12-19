Northeast Health Festival 2023 to be held on December 22

Guwahati: RedLemon Technologies Pvt Ltd, organizers of the Health Fest 2023, will be hosting the Northeast Health Festival on December 22 in collaboration with the Indian Army, AIIMS Guwahati, Assam, and FIT India.
The event will focus on the theme, “Early Detection of Cancer, Awareness and Holistic Health”.
At the Northeast Startup Festival held this year, healthcare professionals noted that major cities in the region lag behind advanced global cities in health outcomes.
The Health Fest initiative was held on November 25-26 with a range of activities in the
Health zone, including a collection drive for clothes for relief camps in Manipur, discounted health check-ups by Downtown Hospital, free cancer checks for abdomen and breast by Emerge Diagnostics, and a cricket tournament in Guwahati.
Building on these activities, the upcoming Northeast Health Festival will be centered around the theme “Health Fitness and Wellbeing” and an “Early Detection of Cancer”
initiative.
Government officials, Health professionals, health enthusiasts, film stars, sports
personalities, entrepreneurs, startups, students and people from different walks of life trying to develop a healthy life are expected to attend the event. The organisers have extended an open invitation to interested participants.
