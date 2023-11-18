NFR launches campaign to prevent fire hazards on trains

Guwahati: With the festive season approaching and an increase in rail passengers expected, the Indian Railway has launched an awareness campaign to prevent fire hazards on trains. The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) urged passengers not to carry items such as crackers, petrol, acid and other inflammable materials which pose a risk to safety.

A mass public awareness campaign was conducted by the Indian Railways to take preventative measures to avert fire incidents in trains. leaflets, stickers, posters were distributed, 638 nukkadnataks were performed in various stations over Indian Railways.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The NFR also launched its campaign to take preventive steps to avoid fire incidents. Besides distribution of posters, leafelets and stickers, 20 nukkadnataks were performed in various stations over N.F.Railway.

Announcements were made through Passenger Announcement System in 1096 stations, 41 advertisements were published in print media, 180 videos were displayed in national and local TV channels and 67 banners were posted on social media.

Under the NFR, public awareness meetings were conducted with 212 parcel porters, 82 lease holders, 266 parcel staffs, 623 pntry car staffs, 352 catering staff of various stations, 275 porters, 387 OBHS staffs, 178 outsourced staffs and 4182 passengers of various stations of N.F.Railway.

A total of 2693 checks were conducted in trains, 2116 checks at stations and 799 checks at yards/washing lines/pit lines/fuelling points were also conducted.

Across the country, announcements were made through Passenger Announcement System in 14362 no of stations, 171 advertisement were published in print media, 1320 videos were displayed in national and local TV channels and 928 banners were posted on social media, a railway official said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Public awareness meetings were conducted with 3887 no of parcel porters, 2145 lease holders, 4694 parcel staffs, 9386 pantry car staffs, 5120 catering staff of various stations, 5094 porters, 4510 OBHS staffs, 4977 outsourced staffs and 79060 passengers of various stations of Indian Railway.

A total of 37311 checks were conducted in trains, 22110 checks at stations and 7656 checks at yards/washing lines/pit lines/fuelling points were also conducted.

A total of 156 violators were jailed under section 153/164 of Railway Act for carrying inflammable articles and 4370 violators were booked for carrying cigarettes/beedi under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) all over Indian Railways.

Carrying inflammable objects in trains is a punishable offence under Section 67, 164,165 of the Railways Act, 1989 and the offender may be penalized with imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of Rs. 1,000 or both and shall be liable for any loss, injury or damage which may be caused by reason of bringing such goods on the railway.

Ministry of Railways has been launching special campaigns on regular basis to sensitize passengers and public not to carry any inflammable items while travelling in trains. Railway Protection Force & Government Railway Police are monitoring strictly on offenders to prevent the train passengers from any danger.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

NFR has appealed to rail passengers not to carry any inflammable/explosive items and travel with utmost safety by not risking their lives carrying inflammable articles.

Also Read | Manipur: ITLF clarifies on establishing Kuki-Zo governing body

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









