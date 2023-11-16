NFR gears up for festivities with extra train services

Guwahati: To accommodate the increasing number of rail passengers during the festive season, the Northeast Frontier Railway informed of its decision to operate special trains.

These festive special trains will operate connecting major destinations of importance without compromising with its punctuality, a railway official said.

Operations of these festive special trains will also help in clearing the extra rush of waiting listed passengers in regular trains.

Accordingly, festive special train no. 04640 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- Katihar) travelled for a trip on November 15 from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. In return direction, train no. 04639 (Katihar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) will run on November 17 from Katihar for one trip to reach its destination at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Festive special train no. 09741 (Jaipur– Jogbani)& 09742 (Jogbani – Jaipur) will run for one trip on November 16 and 20 respectively in both directions to reach at its designated destinations.

Festive special train no. 05980 (New Tinsukia -Gorakhpur) will run for one trip on November 16 from New Tinsukia. In return direction, train no. 05979 (Gorakhpur- New Tinsukia) will run for one trip on November 17 from Gorakhpur.

Festive special train no. 07565/07566 (Katihar – Manihari- Katihar) will run for seven trips from November 15-21 in both directions to reach at its respective destinations. Similarly, festive special train no. 07563/07564 (Katihar- Jogbani- Katihar) started rendering its services for seven trips from November 14 and will continue till November 20.

NFR is implementing the Elaborate Crowd Control Arrangements at all major and important railway stations, where arrival of huge crowd is predicted for travelling to various destinations with a view of celebrating the festive time with their friends and families, the official said.

The details of stoppages and timings of these festive special trains are available on the IRCTC website. Passengers have been advised to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

