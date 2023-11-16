Manipur, Nagaland, Assam celebrate National Press Day 

Guwahati: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Press Council of India, National Press Day was observed in the states of Manipur, Nagaland and Assam on Thursday.

In Manipur, the National Press Day cum Workshop was held at the Auditorium of DIPR Complex, Nityaipat Chuthek in Imphal. Celebrations were held with the theme “Media in the era of Artificial Intelligence”.

Information and Public Relations commissioner M Joy Singh, Director Dr Th Charanjeet Singh, editors and journalists of various media firms, students of Department of Mass Communication and Computer Science, Manipur University and students of NIELIT, Akampat participated in the workshop.

In Nagaland, the Kohima Press Club observed the National Press Day at the Angami Public Organisation (APO) building. Editor & Publisher of Nagaland Page daily, Monalisa Changkija, attended the event as the guest speaker.

During the event which was attended by editors, journalists, and students among others, the KPC Impact journalism was awarded to Moa Jamir of the Morung Express. Three print journalist and a photojournalist were awarded the completion certificates for the KPC-NBOCWWB Media fellowship.

In Assam, the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University organised host of activities, ranging from wall magazine inauguration to students’ presentation to mark the day.

PJ Baruah, noted journalist & Executive Editor of “The Assam Tribune” graced the

event as the key-note speaker. Exhorting the gathering, Baruah said that although Media scenario has transformed drastically over the years, the main objective of journalism remains the same.

During the occasion, a bilingual bi-monthly science magazine “Vigyan Sanchar” and the departmental news bulletin “TU Times” was also inaugurated. The event concluded with a students’ presentation on the topic” Media and AI”.

National Press Day is observed on November 16, every year to celebrate the importance of free and responsible press in the democratic society and to mark the formation of Press Council of India in 1966.

The objective of celebrating the day is to pay tribute to the contributions of the Press Council of India. The observance of the day is also a reminder of the importance of free and independent press in a vibrant democracy like India.

