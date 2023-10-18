Vietnam to host 3rd North East India Festival from Oct 27-29

Guwahati: The much-anticipated 3rd edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF) is set to kick off at the iconic September 23rd Park, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from October 27-29.

The three-day extravaganza promises a spectacular lineup of events, featuring an inaugural program and dinner on the first day, followed by two days of cultural shows, exhibitions, and B2B meetings.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The inaugural session of the festival to be hosted by Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. The event will bring together stakeholders from both India and Vietnam, including the participation of various chief ministers, union ministers, and entrepreneurs who will engage in discussions centered on bilateral trade and tourism.

The program will feature captivating cultural performances, presentations from both Indian and Vietnamese representatives, and addresses by top Vietnamese officials, followed by a delightful dinner.

Under the chairmanship of Chanchal Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), a dedicated B2B Meet on Tourism will be organised. The session will facilitate interactions between tour operators from North East India and their Vietnamese counterparts, expertly moderated by Anil Oraw, Regional Director of India Tourism.

Under the chairmanship of Dr Geetima Das Krishna, in charge of Invest India in the NER, a B2B Meet on trade will be held, showcasing the North East as an attractive destination for investments, tourism, and bilateral trade.

Experienced investors will share insights during the session, with prominent entrepreneurs from the North East and Vietnam in attendance. Additionally, a People-to-People Exchange Meet will offer a platform for scholars, academicians, and historians from North East India to engage with their Vietnamese counterparts.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief organizer of the North-East India Festival said, “The overwhelming support from the state governments of Northeastern region, despite some limitations due to upcoming legislative assembly elections in some of the states, highlights their immense support for hosting India’s biggest event in Southeast Asia”.

“The North East India Festival has successfully opened up new vistas in India’s relationship with Southeast Asia, thanks to the substantial support from the Government of India. We have been conducting various series of enlightening seminars on the potentials and prospects of the Northeastern region. Now it’s time for us to roll up our sleeves, translate our vision into action, and align with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision on Act East Policy,” Mahanta added.

Mahanta informed that a team of Vietnam airlines recently visited Assam to explore opportunities for direct air linkages between Guwahai and Vietnam. If this turns into reality, Mahanta is optimistic that the dynamics of tourism sector of North East India will change entirely.

Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “Our connection to Northeast India runs deep. As a former Consul General in Myanmar, I had the privilege of collaborating closely with various northeastern governments, particularly Manipur and Nagaland, forging a strong bond with the region. It brings us immense joy to play an important role in organizing this grand initiative, which is a collaborative effort between the Indian Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City and the Ministry of External Affairs and is under the leadership of Mr. ShyamkanuMahanta, the chief organizer of the event. I urge the esteemed media fraternity to spotlight this momentous event. Such coverage will highlight the spirit of brotherhood and economic development that this festival represents.”

Sethi further added that the festival constitutes a diverse array of activities, including trade, tourism, and academic sessions that will facilitate business and academic linkages between India and Vietnam. The event, Sethi observed, exemplifies a collective endeavor to bridge Northeast India with Vietnam through trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, aligning with the Act East Policy vision of the Prime Minister of India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The NEIF will host various exhibitions, including the “Incredible India Exhibition,” which will showcase the incredible destinations of India. A dedicated Textile Zone and state-specific exhibition zones representing various northeastern states of India will highlight the Act East Policy, Tea Industry, Tourism, and more.

The event’s entertainment lineup will feature a dazzling array of cultural performances, including colorful folk dances from North East India, as well as spectacular fashion shows with top-notch designers such as Sanghamitra Phukan, Bidyut-Rakesh, Manjushree Saikia, Yana Ngoba, Hasina Kharbhih, Iba Mallai and more. These fashion showcases will feature models and celebrity showstoppers from Vietnam. The event will be enriched by the performances of top musical bands and artists from both India and Vietnam, as well as the delightful cuisines of North East India.

The festival will also be marked by electrifying performances from the state of Nagaland, represented by TaFMA (Task Force for Music and Arts), including The Fantastic Company (TFS), Bright Lights, guitar prodigy Imnainla Jamir, Trance Effect, KL Pamei, and the popular band from Meghalaya, Summersalt. Additionally, artists from Assam, including Baba, will captivate the audience with their electrifying performances.

The 3rd North East India Festival promises to be an extraordinary celebration of culture, art, and business, establishing deeper ties between the India and Vietnam. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to experience this mega festival in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

Also Read | Himalayan cuppa: How coffee found a home in Sikkim

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









