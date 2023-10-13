Fact-Check: NE Council ads on sponsoring jobs in Japan is fake

Guwahati: Advertisements circulating on social media and certain section of the press since the past week claiming that the North Eastern Council (NEC) will be sponsoring candidates for placement in Japan is fake.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-check debunked the ads which called for sponsoring 500 candidates for Japan placement for nursing and caregivers and 200 vacancies for skill loan in the hotel industry.
A spokesperson of North Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong (NEC) requested interested and eligible candidates to carefully check authentication for any job placement advertisement appearing in social media and certain section of the print media to avoid confusion and complication.
The officials said that NEC never sponsor such recruitment drives nor provides skill loan.
