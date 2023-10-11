NE Railways cancel, divert trains; Details here

Guwahati: In view of the pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking and infrastructural works, the North East Frontier Railway has notified the cancelation and diversion of trains in the region.
NFR officials informed that infrastructural and safety related works will be undertaken between Burhwal–Sundhiamau stations of the North Eastern Railway and for commissioning of double line between Bamunigaon and Dhupdhara under Rangiya Division of NFR, a few trains have been cancelled and diverted.
Cancellation of trains:
- Train no. 04654 (Amritsar Jn. -New Jalpaiguri) KarmabhoomiExpress will remain cancelledon 11th&18th October, 2023.
- Train no 04653 (New Jalpaiguri- Amritsar Jn.) Karmabhoomi Express will remain cancelledon 13th& 20th October, 2023.
- Train no. 05734 (Katihar-Amritsar Jn.) Expresswill remain cancelled on 14th October, 2023.
- Train no. 05733 (Amritsar Jn. -Katihar) Express and train no. 15078 (Gomti Nagar-Kamakhya) Express will remain cancelledon 16th October, 2023.
- Train no. 15077 (Kamakhya-Gomti Nagar) Express will remain cancelled on 17th October, 2023.
- Train no. 15655 (Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express will remain cancelledon 15th October, 2023.
- Train no. 15656 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- Kamakhya) Expressand train no. 12407 (New Jalpaiguri- Amritsar Jn.) Karmabhoomi Express will remain cancelled on 18th October, 2023.
- Train no. 12408 (Amritsar Jn. -New Jalpaiguri) Karmabhoomi Express will remain cancelled on 13th October, 2023.
- Train no. 05803 (New Bongaigaon-Guwahati) Passenger Special, train no. 05020 (Guwahati-Mendipathar) Passenger Special, train no. 05019 (Mendipathar-Guwahati) Passenger Special, train no. 15602 (Guwahati-Dhubri) Express, train no. 15753/15754 (Alipurduar – Guwahati- Alipurduar) Shifung Express and train no.15769/15770 (Alipurduar – Lumding-Alipurduar) Intercity Express will remain cancelled from 10th to 17th October, 2023.
- Train no. 05804 (Guwahati-New Bongaigaon) Passenger Specialwill remain cancelled from 10th to 18th October, 2023
- Train no. 15601 (Dhubri-Guwahati) Express will remain cancelled from 11th to 18th October, 2023.
- Train no. 05608 (Guwahati-Mendipathar) Passenger will remain cancelled on 11th& 16th October, 2023.
- Train no. 05607 (Mendipathar-Guwahati) Passenger will remain cancelled on 10th, 12th and 17th October, 2023.
- Train no. 15417 (Alipurduar-Silghat Town) Rajya rani Express will remain cancelled on 11th, 13th and 15th October, 2023.
- Train no. 15418 (Silghat Town- Alipurduar) Rajya rani Express will remain cancelled on 12th, 14th and 16th October, 2023.
- Train no. 07523/07524 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati-New Bongaigaon) DEMU Special will remain cancelled from 15th to 17th October, 2023.
Assam: Army Act will disappear from state, says CM
