NFR cancels, diverts, reschedule trains; Check details here

Guwahati: To undertake developmental activities, the North East Frontier Railways (NFR) has announced the cancellation, diversion and rescheduling of certain trains.

As per an official, changes are made due to the non-interlocking and pre-non interlocking works in Aluabari Road and Mangurjan stations for commissioning of Automatic Block Signalling in Aluabari Road & Mangurjan double line section under Katihar division and for construction & TRD block between Changsari and New Bongaigaon stations.

Cancellation of trains:

Train no. 15719/15720 (Katihar-Siliguri Jn-Katihar) Intercity Express; train no. 15464/15463 (Siliguri Jn-Balurghat – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity Express; train no. 07507 (Radhikapur-Siliguri Jn) DEMUSpecialand train no. 07519 (Malda Court-Siliguri Jn.) DEMU Special commencing journey on 02 nd and 3 rd October, 2023 will remain cancelled.

and 3 October, 2023 will remain cancelled. Train no. 07520 (Siliguri Jn. -Malda Court) DEMU Special and train no. 07508 (Siliguri Jn. – Radhikapur) DEMU Special commencing journey on 01 st &02 nd October, 2023; train no. 07543 (Katihar-SiliguriJn.) DEMU Special commencing journey on 02 nd October, 2023 and train no. 07544 (Siliguri Jn. – Katihar) DEMU Special commencing journey on 03 rd October, 2023 will remain cancelled.

&02 October, 2023; train no. 07543 (Katihar-SiliguriJn.) DEMU Special commencing journey on 02 October, 2023 and train no. 07544 (Siliguri Jn. – Katihar) DEMU Special commencing journey on 03 October, 2023 will remain cancelled. Train no. 15769/15770 (Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding – Alipurduar Jn.) Intercity Express; train no. 15753/15754 (Alipurduar Jn. – Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn.) Shifung Express and train no. 15728 (New Tinsukia – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 30 th September and 01 st October, 2023 will remain cancelled.

September and 01 October, 2023 will remain cancelled. Train no. 15927 (Rangiya – New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on 30th September, 2023 and train no. 15967 (Rangiya – Ledo) Express commencing journey on 01st October, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of trains via Aluabari Road – Rangapani-New-Jalpaiguri:

Train no. 13149 (Sealdah-Alipurduar Jn.) Kanchankanya Express commencing journey on 01st&02nd October, 2023;train no. 15484 (Delhi-Alipurduar Jn.) Sikkim Mahananda Express, train no. 13248 (Rajendranagar Terminal-Kamakhya) Capital Express and train no. 05672 (Ranchi- Guwahati) Special commencing Journey on 01st October, 2023 is diverted.

Diversion of trains via New Jalpaiguri – Rangapani – Aluabari Road:

Train no. 13150 (Alipurduar Jn. -Sealdah) Kanchankanya Express, train no. 15483 (Alipurduar Jn. -Delhi) Sikkim Mahananda Express and train no. 13245 (New Jalpaiguri-Rajendranagar Terminal) Capital Express commencing journey on 02nd October, 2023 is diverted.

Diversion of trains via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town–New Bongaigaon:

Train no. 20503 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 30th September, 2023

Re-scheduling of trains:

Train no. 20504 (New Delhi-Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 02 nd October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 14:00 hours instead of 11:25 hours.

October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 14:00 hours instead of 11:25 hours. Train no. 12523 (New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi) Express commencing journey on 03 rd October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 12:15 hours instead of 08:15 hours.

October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 12:15 hours instead of 08:15 hours. Train no. 13248 (Rajendranagar Terminal-Kamakhya) Capital Express commencing journey on 02 nd October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 01:30 hours of 03 rd October, 2023 instead of 23:15 hours on 02 nd October, 2023.

October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 01:30 hours of 03 October, 2023 instead of 23:15 hours on 02 October, 2023. Train no. 05801 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on 30 th September & 01 st October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 06:10 hours instead of 04:40 hours.

September & 01 October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 06:10 hours instead of 04:40 hours. Train no. 05810 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger commencing journey on 30 th September & 01 st October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 06:30 hours instead of 05:00 hours.

September & 01 October, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 06:30 hours instead of 05:00 hours. Train no. 22411 (Naharlagun – Anand Vihar Terminal) Express commencing journey on 30th September, 2023 has been rescheduled to leave at 00:50 hours of 01st October, 2023 instead of 21:50 hours of 30th September, 2023

In view of pre non-interlocking & non-interlocking works in connection with 3rd line work at Rourkela station yard of Chakradharpur division of SouthEastern Railway, train no. 22512 (Kamakhya – Lokmanya Tilak) Express commencing journey on 30th September & 14th October and train no. 22511 (Lokmanya Tilak – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on 3rd and 17th October which passes through that section will remain cancelled.

