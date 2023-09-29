Remote NE areas get direct rail connection to Mumbai, Secunderabad

Guwahati: In a move to enhance the railway connectivity linking different regions within the Northeastern states to major and significant Indian cities, several trains in the rural areas of Assam and Tripura gained direct connection with major cities like Mumbai in Maharashtra and Secudenrabad in Hyderabad.
In this regard, train no- 12513/12514 Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly Express has been extended up to Silchar in Southern Assam. The stoppages between Guwahati and Silchar will be at Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai and Jagiroad Station.
Likewise, train no- 12519/12520 Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya weekly Express has been extended up to Agartala in Tripura. The stoppages between Guwahati and Agartala will be at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai and Chaparmukh Stations.
These train services will connect remote areas of Northeast with Mumbai and Secunderabad, informed a railway officer.
The train no-12514 (Silchar-Guwahati-Secunderabad) Express will now start from Silchar Station on Wednesday at 07:45 PM and reach Secunderabad on Friday at 03:35 AM.
In the return journey, the train no- 12513 (Secunderabad-Guwahati-Silchar) Express will start from Secunderabad Station on Saturday at 04:35 PM and arrive at Silchar Station on Monday at 11:45 PM.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Train no-12520 (Agartala-Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak) Express will now start from Agartala Station on Thursday at 06:00 AM and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Station on Saturday at 04:15 PM.
In the return journey, train no-12519 (Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya-Agartala) Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Station on Sunday at 07:50 AM and will arrive at Agartala Station on Tuesday at 07:50 PM, the official said.
Also Read | Fresh clashes erupt along Assam-Meghalaya border
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Farmed rhinos will soon ‘rewild’ the African savanna
- Remote NE areas get direct rail connection to Mumbai, Secunderabad
- NagaED becomes first NE company to win CII DX award for digital education
- Anti-BJP sentiments surge as Mizoram elections approach
- Nagaland: Vethozo Lohe secures gold at World Arm Wrestling C’ship
- Assam: Cooking contest held to foster indigenous cuisine, support local women