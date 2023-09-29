Remote NE areas get direct rail connection to Mumbai, Secunderabad

Guwahati: In a move to enhance the railway connectivity linking different regions within the Northeastern states to major and significant Indian cities, several trains in the rural areas of Assam and Tripura gained direct connection with major cities like Mumbai in Maharashtra and Secudenrabad in Hyderabad.

In this regard, train no- 12513/12514 Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly Express has been extended up to Silchar in Southern Assam. The stoppages between Guwahati and Silchar will be at Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai and Jagiroad Station.

Likewise, train no- 12519/12520 Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya weekly Express has been extended up to Agartala in Tripura. The stoppages between Guwahati and Agartala will be at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai and Chaparmukh Stations.

These train services will connect remote areas of Northeast with Mumbai and Secunderabad, informed a railway officer.

The train no-12514 (Silchar-Guwahati-Secunderabad) Express will now start from Silchar Station on Wednesday at 07:45 PM and reach Secunderabad on Friday at 03:35 AM.

In the return journey, the train no- 12513 (Secunderabad-Guwahati-Silchar) Express will start from Secunderabad Station on Saturday at 04:35 PM and arrive at Silchar Station on Monday at 11:45 PM.

Train no-12520 (Agartala-Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak) Express will now start from Agartala Station on Thursday at 06:00 AM and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Station on Saturday at 04:15 PM.

In the return journey, train no-12519 (Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya-Agartala) Express will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Station on Sunday at 07:50 AM and will arrive at Agartala Station on Tuesday at 07:50 PM, the official said.

