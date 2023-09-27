AFSPA extended for six months in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Starting on October 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has once again extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for an additional six months in select regions of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. This legislation confers extensive authority upon the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces stationed in “disturbed areas,” granting them the ability to use lethal force against individuals acting in violation of the law, conduct searches and arrests without a warrant, and obtain immunity from prosecution and legal actions without the Central government’s approval.
In Arunachal Pradesh, AFSPA will apply to the districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, as well as areas falling under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, adjacent to the Assam border. These regions have been declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958, for a six-month period starting from October 1, unless revoked earlier.
According to an official notification, the AFSPA’s extension encompasses eight districts and 21 police stations spanning five other districts within Nagaland. These measures are designed to remain in effect for the next half-year.
The eight districts in Nagaland where AFSPA will be enforced are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren. These districts fall within the jurisdiction of various police stations in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha, and Zunheboto.
