New Delhi: In a collective effort to address the deteriorating state of National Highway 6 (NH-6), five Members of Parliament representing the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura penned a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, seeking his immediate intervention to rectify the dire road conditions.

The MPs who have appealed to the Union Minister are Vincent Pala, Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, representing Meghalaya, Rajdeep Roy, Lok Sabha MP from Silchar, representing Assam, Haren Singh Bey, Lok Sabha MP from Karbi Anglong, also representing Assam, Rebati Tripura East MP, representing Tripura and C. Lalrosanga, representing Mizoram.

National Highway 6 serves as a vital lifeline connecting these northeastern states, and the MPs have underscored the pressing need for its restoration. In their letter to Minister Gadkari, they expressed their concerns, stating, “The state of NH-6 is currently in a severely dilapidated condition, causing immense inconvenience to the people of these regions and posing a significant threat to their safety.”

The MPs have brought to light the fact that NH-6 has not undergone substantial repairs or maintenance over the past year, highlighting the hardships faced by commuters. The ramifications of this neglect include prolonged travel times, an increased risk of accidents, and disruptions in the transportation of essential goods, they said.

Furthermore, the parliamentarians emphasized the increase in traffic on NH-6, propelled by mining activities in Meghalaya and the growing economic interdependence among the states connected by this crucial highway. Given the current situation, the existing two-lane road infrastructure is no longer sufficient to accommodate the rising traffic. Traffic congestion has become a prevalent issue, resulting in various adverse effects on the region’s residents and businesses, they stated.

