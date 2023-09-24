NFR tests railway track using ultra sonic flaw detection

Guwahati: The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook a massive track renewal work and other track safety measures in the month of August in order to maintain proper condition of railway tracks that helps providing a safe and secure train journey to rail passengers with better comfort.

In August, sleeper renewal of 27.42 track kilometre was done, achieving a cumulative progress of 120.27 track kilometre. The turnout renewal of 14 equivalent sets was also done, making a cumulative progress of 53.75 sets.

1654.98 KM of track have been tested by Ultra Sonic Flaw Detection (USFD) technique in August. USFD technique is carried out to detect flaws like cracks and timely removal of defective rails for safety reasons.

637.23 KM of track tamping was also done during the same month, making a cumulative progress of 2910.29 KM.

541 signaling batteries of various capacities have been replaced over NF Railway during this period.

Maintenance of tracks at regular intervals has resulted in smooth operations of trains and provides better riding experience for railway passengers. The increased emphasis over safety measures for railway track has led to safer running of trains with increased speed and better journey experience, a railway officer informed.

