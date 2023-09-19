Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has rescued 23 minors in over a week as checking drives were conducted at different trains and railway stations in the region.

A railway officer informed that the drives were held from September 8-17. RPF also apprehended one person involved in human trafficking.

The drives were conducted at different locations in New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Samsi, Badarpur, Barsoi, Rangiya, Katihar and Dimapur railway stations.

All the rescued persons were later handed over to the respective childlines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.

On September 17, RPF of Rangiya while conducting a regular check at Rangiya railway station rescued one runaway minor boy and girl. Later, the rescued minors were handed over to Fatima Balika Dayadham, Rangiya for safe custody.

On September 9, RPF escort party of Maligaon rescued 04 runaway minor boys from train number 22449 (Guwahati – New Delhi) Express at New Bongaigaon railway station. Later the minors were handed over to Birjhora Children Home, Bongaigaon for further course of action.

On September 8 and 9, RPF of Samsi conducted a search operation in train number 13034 (Katihar – Howrah) Express regarding a suspected human trafficker. During the search, a human trafficker was held, and the forces rescued a minor girl from his custody.

Later, the accused and the minor girl were handed over to GRP/Malda Town for further action.

In August, NFR’s RPF rescued 70 minor boys and girls and three women. A kidnapper was also arrested in the same month.

The officer informed that Railway Protection Force remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian and so on.

Also Read | Assam CM summoned to Court over controversial remarks about Rahul Gandhi

