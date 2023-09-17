Guwahati: Two express trains with new stoppages at Kumedpur junction station and Dalkhola station were flagged off in Assam and West Bengal respectively.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Khagen Murmu on Thursday flagged off the Uttar Banga Express with new stoppage at Kumedpur Jn Station, West Bengal. In a similar occasion, MP (Lok Sabha), Debasree Chaudhuri, flagged off the Teesta Torsa Express with new stoppage at Dalkhola Station on Friday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

For the convenience of rail travellers, additional stoppage for two minutes has been provided on train number 13148/13147 (Bamanhat-Sealdah-Bamanhat) Uttar Banga Express at Kumedpur Junction station from September 14 onwards and train number 13142/13141 (New Alipurduar-Sealdah-New Alipurduar) Teesta Torsa Express at Dalkhola station from September 15 onwards.

With these flagging offs, train number 13148 (Bamanhat-Sealdah) Uttar Banga Express will arrive Kumedpur station at 20:20 hours and depart at 20:22 hours while train number 13147 (Sealdah-Bamanhat) Uttar Banga Express will arrive Kumedpur station at 03:38 hours and depart at 03:40 hours.

While train number 13142 (New Alipurduar-Sealdah) Teesta Torsa Express will arrive Dalkhola station at 17:26 hours and depart at 17:28 hours and train number 13141 (Sealdah-New Alipurduar) Teesta Torsa Express will arrive Dalkhola station at 00:08 hours and depart at 00:10 hours.

These new stoppages of both the trains will provide another option for rail commuters of the areas for their journey with the state capital. The detail of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on IRCTC website and through NTES and are also notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers have been requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

This was informed by Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway/Maligaon, Sabyasachi De in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | NFR cancel, divert, reschedule trains

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









