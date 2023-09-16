NFR cancel, divert, reschedule trains

Guwahati: In view of the traffic and power block between Sorupeta–Pathsala stations and shadow block between Changsari–New Bongaigaon sections of Rangiya Division, the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled, diverted and rescheduled trains.
The arrangements were made to undertake various infrastructural, and safety related works.
Cancellation of trains:
Train number 15769 (Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding) Intercity Express; train number 15770 (Lumding – Alipurduar Junction) Intercity Express; train number 15753 (Alipurduar Jn. – Guwahati) Shifung Express; train number 15754 (Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn.) Shifung Express and train number 15928 (New Tinsukia – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on September 16-17 will remain cancelled.
Train number 15927 (Rangiya – New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on September 16 and train no 15967 (Rangiya – Ledo) Express commencing journey on September 17 will remain cancelled.
Diversion of trains:
Train number 20503(Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on September 16 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon.
Re-scheduling of train:
Train number 05801 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on September 16 has been rescheduled to leave at 06:10 hours instead of 04:40 hours.
Train number 22411 (Naharlagun – Anand Vihar Terminal) Express commencing journey on September 16 has been rescheduled to leave at 00:50 hours of September 17 instead of 21:50 hours.
Train number 05810 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger commencing journey on September 17 has been rescheduled to leave at 06:30 hours instead of 05:00 hours.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Train number 12510 (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing journey on September 17 has been rescheduled to leave at 07:20 hours instead of 06:20 hours.
Further, in view of remodeling work at Subedarganj station of North Central Railway train number 09526 (Naharlagun- Okha) Special commencing journey on September 16 will remain cancelled.
Also Read | Assam: Guwahati’s Pedal for Change to host North-East Cycling Awards 2023
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- World leaders recommend ways to tackle dangerous levels of global warming
- Nagaland govt ramps up Aadhaar enrollment
- Arunachal gears up for 10th edition of Ziro Festival
- NFR cancel, divert, reschedule trains
- In a first, Arunachal doctors perform rare heart surgery
- Centre unable to provide Rs 3,500 cr due to COVID-19: Mizoram CM