NFR cancel, divert, reschedule trains

Guwahati: In view of the traffic and power block between Sorupeta–Pathsala stations and shadow block between Changsari–New Bongaigaon sections of Rangiya Division, the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled, diverted and rescheduled trains.

The arrangements were made to undertake various infrastructural, and safety related works.

Cancellation of trains:

Train number 15769 (Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding) Intercity Express; train number 15770 (Lumding – Alipurduar Junction) Intercity Express; train number 15753 (Alipurduar Jn. – Guwahati) Shifung Express; train number 15754 (Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn.) Shifung Express and train number 15928 (New Tinsukia – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on September 16-17 will remain cancelled.

Train number 15927 (Rangiya – New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on September 16 and train no 15967 (Rangiya – Ledo) Express commencing journey on September 17 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of trains:

Train number 20503(Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on September 16 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon.

Re-scheduling of train:

Train number 05801 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on September 16 has been rescheduled to leave at 06:10 hours instead of 04:40 hours.

Train number 22411 (Naharlagun – Anand Vihar Terminal) Express commencing journey on September 16 has been rescheduled to leave at 00:50 hours of September 17 instead of 21:50 hours.

Train number 05810 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger commencing journey on September 17 has been rescheduled to leave at 06:30 hours instead of 05:00 hours.

Train number 12510 (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing journey on September 17 has been rescheduled to leave at 07:20 hours instead of 06:20 hours.

Further, in view of remodeling work at Subedarganj station of North Central Railway train number 09526 (Naharlagun- Okha) Special commencing journey on September 16 will remain cancelled.

