Guwahati: Members of the regional committees on border issues from Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday visited Khanduli which is located on the border of West Karbi Anglong district in Assam and West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.
Assam Cabinet minister and regional committee chairman Piyush Hazarika along with Meghalaya deputy chief minister and regional committee chairman Sniawbhalang Dhar led the regional committees and took part in a meeting to find out ways to resolve the issues in Khanduli, one of the six areas of differences between the neighbouring states.
Notably, both the committees had visited Khanduli for the first time on Wednesday.
Both the chairmen of the regional committees received memorandums from the representatives of the local people, parties and organisations from the two states.
The two ministers subsequently visited the border area and held a meeting with the members of the two committees at the border police outpost at Khanduli.
Addressing the people during the meeting, Hazarika said the two regional committees would visit the border area again soon to interact with the local people and take the views and opinions of the border residents of the two states.
“The two committees will submit their respective reports to the chief ministers of the two states based on the views of the local people and considering the constitutional boundaries,” Hazarika said.
The minister further said several key border issues between the two neighbouring states have already been resolved while the unresolved issues in the remaining areas would be resolved soon.
“The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government is working sincerely to find a permanent solution to the border issue with the neighboring states,” he said.
“The residents of Assam and Meghalaya have been living in harmony and the differences that exist in the border areas would be resolved soon owing to the sincerity and goodwill of the chief ministers of the two states,” Hazarika said.
The Assam minister was also accompanied by MLA Rupsingh Teron, principal secretary, revenue and disaster management department, Assam, G.D. Tripathi, West Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner and superintendent of police along with several top officials of the state.
It may be recalled that the Assam and Meghalaya governments had in May this year initiated the second phase of the chief minister-level border talks to find an amicable and lasting solution to resolve the remaining six “critical” areas of differences, even as both the states refrained from committing to a “timeframe” for completion of the resolution process.
The areas under the second phase of the settlement are Khanduli-Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Deshdemoreah and Nongwah-Mawtamur (Garbhanga).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The meeting directed the three regional committees (headed by Cabinet ministers) of both the states to start visiting the six remaining areas of differences for multiple stakeholder consultations and fact finding, on the lines of the first phase of talks, after which they would submit reports ahead of the second chief minister-level meeting.
The two states had signed an MoU on March 29, 2022 in New Delhi in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah after reaching a consensus on six areas (out of the 12 areas of differences), including Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra.
Also Read | Meghalaya: ADB approves $40.4 million loan for child development, maternal health
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Naga, Kuki bodies agree to not setting up relief camps in Ukhrul
- Landslides block highway in Manipur, at least 500 trucks stranded
- False allegations of illicit relationship amounts to cruelty to spouse: HC
- Nepal requests India to supply rice, sugar to avert possible food scarcity
- Assam: BMI fitness test for police personnel begins
- Mizoram elections: ECI officials to visit state on August 29