PM to lay foundation for re-development of 56 NFR stations

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for re-development of 508 stations under Amrit Bharat Scheme across the country on Sunday, including 56 stations under Northeast Railway Frontier.
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for development of Railway stations over Indian Railways.
So far 1309 Stations over Indian Railways have been identified under this scheme for re-development.
While a total of 91 stations of NFR have been identified under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, the PM will lay foundation stones for re-development of 56 stations. Out of 56 stations,there are 32 stations in Assam, 03 stations in Tripura, 16 stations in West Bengal, 03 stations in Bihar and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya.
Rs. 5100 crores have been allocated for the re-development of 91 stations under NFR out of which Rs 1960 crores will be utilized for re-development of these 56 stations.
The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each such station.
The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballast less tracks, ‘Roof Plazas’ as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centers at the station in the long term.
