Northeast to be hit with heavy rainfall? Here's what we know

Guwahati: After what seemed like a lull, the monsoon season seems to be returning full force to the Northeast, with very heavy rainfall possible in isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.

According to Weather.com, heavy rainfall may lash isolated places of Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next few days.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely between August 6 and 7 over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, while fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms may batter Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of India.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest long-range forecast shows that the monthly rainfall over the country for August 2023 is likely to be below normal — less than 94% of the long-period average (LPA) for the month, to be precise.

Within the country, normal to above-normal rainfall is on the cards for most parts of East-Central India and the subdivisions along the Himalayas, along with some parts of East and Northeast India, the IMD has said.

