Manipur violence: NESO demands PM's urgent intervention

Kohima: After visiting strife-torn Manipur, the North East Student Organisation (NESO), a powerful student organization in the region, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

NESO Secretary General Mutsikhoyo Yhobu alleged at a press conference held at the Naga Students’ Federation office in Kohima on Friday that the Prime Minister is not taking the ongoing crisis in Manipur seriously.

He said that the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue of the violent incidents in Manipur, which have been ongoing for three months, is a sign of his lack of seriousness.

According to the student leader, over 40,000 forces that have been deployed to ensure peace remain inactive as most of these forces are only deployed around the epicenter of violence and not in remote areas.

Through a memorandum addressed to the PM which was handed to the Manipur governor, NESO said, “We appeal that your positive intervention will aid in bridging the gap between the conflicting communities and compensate for the damage inflicted upon the age-old ties and covenants in order to bring about a life of dignity for all people”.

Through the petition, it appealed for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur and for humanity to prevail across all social and geo-political spectrums in the North East region.

The NESO delegation that visited Manipur comprised of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF).

The team met with Manipur CM M Biren Singh, Governor Anusuiya Uikey, besides meeting other influential civil society organizations, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and internally displaced residents at various relief camps during their three-day visit, which ended on Thursday. As part of the goodwill mission, NESO appealed for peace and an end to the violence.

During interactions with the communities taking shelter at relief camps, the team found that there was a common resentment among the displaced persons that they all long to return to their homeland. However, as the situation remains tense, they are unable to return to their homes.

As the NESO conducted its first goodwill mission to the neighboring state, he said that more consultations will be held on how to further continue the mission. He also expressed hope that if the NESO can provide a common platform for the two communities in conflict to come to dialogue, there could potentially be a breakthrough.

The NESO submitted separate memorandums to the Governor, Chief Minister, and Prime Minister through the Governor, calling for the restoration of peace in Manipur. They also provided relief funds to those affected by the violence and appealed to the CM and Governor to provide essential relief materials to those being sheltered at relief camps.

