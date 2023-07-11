Guwahati: As torrential rains continue to inundate several parts of the northeastern region with the advent of southwest monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the region might be in for some intense rain action this week.

The monsoon trough, which is partly responsible for the havoc being wrecked across North and Northwest India, extends all the way to Manipur. As a result, the northeastern states and sections of East India will witness some intense rainfall in the coming days, the Met department said.

State level weather forecast for North Eastern states pic.twitter.com/bWUhPseFXk — RWFC Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) July 11, 2023

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate showers interspersed with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm-204.4 mm) is very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur during next 3-4 days, with isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) thereafter.

Further, isolated extremely heavy rains (greater than 204.5 mm) are expected to batter Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 11-12), and Meghalaya until Wednesday.

In view of the intense rainfall forecasts, an ‘orange alert’ has been issued over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim until Wednesday. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Jharkhand will remain on ‘yellow watch’ for the forecast period.

The Met department has also issued a warning that moderate flash flood risk will persist over a few watersheds and neighbouring areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours.

As per the rainfall statistics in this season so far, Northeast and East India have mostly suffered deficits. Rains in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal have fallen short of the average by 19%, 7% and 34% respectively and Sikkim, on the other hand, saw a slight excess of 18%.

