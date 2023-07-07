Guwahati: Even as all of northeast India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and others, received heavy rains last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast another episode of torrential rains between July 7 and July 11.
Although flood situation in Assam has shown signs of improvement in several parts of the state, the circumstances may worsen yet again owing to the upcoming downpours and accordingly, a severe flood alert has been sounded in Assam, with the Brahmaputra river expected to rise by 5-20 cm on July 7.
The Met department has also urged residents to avoid going near the riverfront, and use caution if they do.
A statement issued by the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Guwahati, said: “Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur over NE region as strong low-level southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to continue during the next 5 days.”
According to the Met department, fairly widespread to widespread rains of light to moderate intensity, along with isolated heavy to very heavy showers (64.5 mm-204.4 mm), are likely to hit Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur over the next five days — from Friday to next Tuesday, July 7-11.
Accordingly, the IMD has issued an “orange alert” over these northeast states during this forecast period.
In the 7-day period between June 29 and July 5, the IMD stated that subdivision of Assam and Meghalaya (127.1 mm) received exactly average rains compared to the “normal” for this time of the year, whereas Arunachal (76.7 mm) recorded deficits worth 37%. However, Sikkim on the other hand, registered a 45% excess.
Also Read | El Nino effect? Northeast India in for another spell of heavy rains
