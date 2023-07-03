Guwahati: As Assam and several parts of the Northeastern region have been reeling under a severe flood-like situation caused by the torrential rain of the southwest monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Assam and Meghalaya till July 7.

The department has forecast the return of severe downpours to several northeastern states this week, depriving the region of any further respite from the deluge.

The rainfall will be fuelled by the prevailing monsoon trough, although a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal may also aid in this matter.

As per IMD’s prediction, heavy to very heavy falls (64.5 mm – 224.5 mm) will pelt isolated parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next five days and additionally some parts of Assam and Meghalaya may also witness extremely heavy rainfall (greater than 204.5 mm) on July 3.

The met department has also issued a warning for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, which have been designated an ‘orange alert’ till July 4.

However, the remaining states will continue on a ‘yellow watch’ till Friday, including Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal from Wednesday onwards.

The floods in the northeastern have so far claimed seven lives in Assam, while also causing significant crop damage, loss of domestic animals and infrastructure destruction in the affected areas.

Although the overall flood situation has shown signs of improvement but the re-intensification of monsoon rains could further worsen the conditions again in the state.

