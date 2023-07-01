Guwahati: With the South-West Monsoon bringing torrential rains to the northeast Indian states in June, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast another heavy spell of rainfall activity over the region that is expected to persist through the coming week.

As per the Met department, wet south-westerly winds blowing inland from the Bay of Bengal are set to trigger rainy conditions over Northeast India.

STATE LEVEL WEATHER FORECAST for NER #rainfall pic.twitter.com/eq2eLaowE8 — RWFC Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) July 1, 2023

Accordingly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rains of light to moderate intensity, along with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours (64.5 mm-204 mm), across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the next five days — from Friday to next Tuesday, June 30 to July 4.

In the wake of the weather forecast, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh and advised the residents to ‘be prepared’ for rough conditions.

Even Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also be in for some isolated heavy showers (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), and have therefore been placed on ‘a yellow watch’ for the next two days, the department said.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam remains grim in several parts, with over 37,700 individuals affected in Barpeta, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur districts, as per the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report.

The floods have so far claimed seven lives in the state, while also causing significant crop damage, loss of domestic animals and infrastructure destruction in the affected areas. Although the overall flood situation has shown signs of improvement lately, the re-intensification of monsoon rains could further worsen the conditions again.

The IMD has also forecast formation of the El Nino phenomenon over the region in July. It is to be mentioned that the phenomenon causes major disruptions of weather conditions worldwide, especially heightened temperatures and decrease or excess of rainfall.

However, the met department has issued that the country may get normal rainfall in the month of July, despite the development of an El Nino phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

