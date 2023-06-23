Guwahati: As the flood situation remains grim in Assam, the weather models on Friday indicated that intense downpours are likely to continue over Assam and the neighbouring states of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy to very heavy rains (115.5 mm-224.5 mm) have been forecast over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The seven sister states will witness light or moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days until Tuesday (June 27), the meteorological department stated.

The IMD has issued a yellow watch across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until Tuesday.

The department has also issued a warning that the intense spells could trigger flash floods, waterlogging, mudslides, and damage to vulnerable structures.

Meanwhile, torrential rains have inundated 20 districts of Assam already, affecting nearly 5 lakh individuals.

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 4,95,799 people have been affected by floods in the state, with one death recorded so far in the flood-hit Tamulpur district.

The affected areas include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur. Flash floods were reported in Bajali, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kokrajhar districts.

The Brahmaputra, Manas, and Puthimari rivers are all flowing above the danger level and the flood waters have inundated more than 4,000 hectares of farmland, causing significant agricultural damage.

Apart from this, erosion and damage to important infrastructures, including bridges, schools and houses, have been reported from various districts.

The state government has set up at least 162 relief camps to house 14,035 people, and food, medicine, and other essentials are being provided to them.

As far as the northeastern states’ rainfall statistics for June are concerned, Assam and Meghalaya have outperformed with 446.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and 22, registering an excess of 30% while Arunachal (255.1 mm) witnessed ‘normal’ rains that fell short of the average by 16%.

