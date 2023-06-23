Guwahati: As the flood situation remains grim in Assam, the weather models on Friday indicated that intense downpours are likely to continue over Assam and the neighbouring states of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.
As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy to very heavy rains (115.5 mm-224.5 mm) have been forecast over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.
The seven sister states will witness light or moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days until Tuesday (June 27), the meteorological department stated.
The IMD has issued a yellow watch across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until Tuesday.
The department has also issued a warning that the intense spells could trigger flash floods, waterlogging, mudslides, and damage to vulnerable structures.
Meanwhile, torrential rains have inundated 20 districts of Assam already, affecting nearly 5 lakh individuals.
As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 4,95,799 people have been affected by floods in the state, with one death recorded so far in the flood-hit Tamulpur district.
The affected areas include Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur. Flash floods were reported in Bajali, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kokrajhar districts.
The Brahmaputra, Manas, and Puthimari rivers are all flowing above the danger level and the flood waters have inundated more than 4,000 hectares of farmland, causing significant agricultural damage.
Apart from this, erosion and damage to important infrastructures, including bridges, schools and houses, have been reported from various districts.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The state government has set up at least 162 relief camps to house 14,035 people, and food, medicine, and other essentials are being provided to them.
As far as the northeastern states’ rainfall statistics for June are concerned, Assam and Meghalaya have outperformed with 446.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and 22, registering an excess of 30% while Arunachal (255.1 mm) witnessed ‘normal’ rains that fell short of the average by 16%.
Also Read | Flood situation grim as heavy rains lash Assam; nearly 1.2 lakh hit
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur Arms Loot: CBI visits crime scenes in Imphal, C’pur
- Meghalaya: 14 children fall ill after consuming wild mushroom
- Global Manipur Federation condemns PM Modi’s silence on violence
- More inclement weather forecast for Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya
- Reports of 4 Kuki militants killed in Manipur’s Kangpokpi incorrect: Central Control Room
- Manipur: How 6 homeless kids found hope at Sarita Devi’s boxing academy