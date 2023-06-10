Guwahati: As per the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) on Friday, conditions are now favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of the northeastern states.

The monsoon is set to mark its arrival with a bang, triggering particularly intense rainfall activity across Northeast India over the next five days.

The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rains of light to moderate intensity, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over the region for the next five days — from Friday to next Tuesday, June 9-13.

Heavy showers (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) will soak isolated locations across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram during this five-day forecast period. Further, very heavy downpours (64.5 mm-204 mm) are likely to impact Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday (June 9) and Assam-Meghalaya on Monday and Tuesday (June 12-13).

Given these predictions, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over the entire region for the next five days.

However, the advisory levels may escalate to an orange alert, especially during the very-heavy-rainfall days.

This wet spell, primarily triggered by the incoming monsoonal winds, will also be aided by a cyclonic circulation located off the coast of Myanmar, the predictions say.

Normally, the northern limit of monsoon (NLM) reaches the region by June 2 and covers most of it between June 5-10.

However, northeast India is expected to enjoy a wetter-than-usual monsoon season this year, with normal to above-normal rains predicted over many parts of the region during the next four months.

