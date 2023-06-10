Guwahati: As per the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) on Friday, conditions are now favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of the northeastern states.
The monsoon is set to mark its arrival with a bang, triggering particularly intense rainfall activity across Northeast India over the next five days.
The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rains of light to moderate intensity, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over the region for the next five days — from Friday to next Tuesday, June 9-13.
Heavy showers (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) will soak isolated locations across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram during this five-day forecast period. Further, very heavy downpours (64.5 mm-204 mm) are likely to impact Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday (June 9) and Assam-Meghalaya on Monday and Tuesday (June 12-13).
Given these predictions, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over the entire region for the next five days.
However, the advisory levels may escalate to an orange alert, especially during the very-heavy-rainfall days.
This wet spell, primarily triggered by the incoming monsoonal winds, will also be aided by a cyclonic circulation located off the coast of Myanmar, the predictions say.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Normally, the northern limit of monsoon (NLM) reaches the region by June 2 and covers most of it between June 5-10.
However, northeast India is expected to enjoy a wetter-than-usual monsoon season this year, with normal to above-normal rains predicted over many parts of the region during the next four months.
Also Read | SW Monsoon? IMD predicts respite for Northeast India, issues warning
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Birsa Munda symbol of tribal unification: Arunachal deputy CM
- Heavy rains forecast as monsoon hits northeast India. Details here
- How COVID lockdowns distorted our sense of time: Research
- Assam CM calls on Manipur CM amid ongoing crisis in strife-torn state
- Almost 4 lakh diarrhoeal disease deaths can be averted if JJM meets target: WHO study
- Assam cabinet approves implementation of Olympic Values Education Prog