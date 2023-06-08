Guwahati: If you are tired of the never-ending heat in Assam and other parts of northeast India, have hope. With the arrival of monsoon in Kerala on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has forecast heavy rainfall across most parts of northeast India, including Assam, within the next 48 hours, bringing a much-need respite to a region reeling under high temperature and humidity.

According to the Meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are forecast over the northeast region over the next five days. This is the due to the strong low-level southerly and south-westerly winds bringing increased moisture from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India.

“The monsoon has onset over Kerala today (June 8) and it will likely further advance into some parts of Northeast India in the next 48 hours. The rainfall is expected to increase over the region during the next five days,” Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Deputy Director General of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, told EastMojo.

“The moisture incursion due to strong low-level southerly/south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely during the next 5 days. Under its influence fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over the northeast region during the next five days,” he added.

“Conditions are favourable for advance of Southwest monsoon in some parts of North-Eastern states of India during next 48 hrs,” RMC, Guwahati said on Twitter on Thursday.

The RMC has also issued a warning that the region might experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with lighting and gusty wind.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon hit India on Thursday with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal. It further added that the monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the country, including some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today.

