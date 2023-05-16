Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the governments of Assam, Meghalaya and the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit the final report on the Mukroh firing tragedy by June 11, said National Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress Saket Gokhale on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, “The Trinamool Congress (TMC) through its National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale had filed a case against the states of Assam and Meghalaya with the National Human Rights Commission in November 2022,” in the aftermath of a tragic shootout by Assam security forces at Mukroh village of Meghalaya where five tribal villagers lost their lives.

On February 21, the NHRC issued orders to the states of Assam and Meghalaya as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs on February 21 to submit a status report regarding the investigation into the matter.

The Joint Secretary of Meghalaya then reported that the state government is examining the Magisterial Enquiry Report on the Mukroh firing incident and that the one-man Commission examining the same has been extended by two months.

Thereafter, on March 6 the Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, stated that a meeting was called on November 18, 2022, with the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Meghalaya.

As per reports, the Government of Assam was requested to enforce the standard operational procedure to avoid the use of lethal weapons.

However, the current status report on the Mukroh issue is still awaited.

While rebuking the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya for delaying the final report on the Mukroh tragedy, the NHRC stated that the delay reflects the “utter disregard of the governments of Assam and Meghalaya” towards the tribals of Meghalaya.

The NHRC further added that it is shocking that the one-man commission instituted by the Government of Meghalaya is still pending and that “the deadline has been conveniently shifted” by two more months.

