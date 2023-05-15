Railway stations across northeast provide a market for local products

The Ministry of Railways has launched the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme to promote the Indian government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision. The scheme also aims to provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.

OSOP outlets have been opened at railway stations to showcase, sell and give high visibility to indigenous/local products specific to that place or indigenously grown in the area.

Under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railways, 107 OSOP outlets are functioning as noted on May 10.

The outlets are spread over 36 railway stations across Assam, 33 in West Bengal and 1 in Arunachal Pradesh. Varieties of locally manufactured indigenous products are showcased in these stalls.

OSOP Outlet at New Coochbehar

The major stations showcasing local northeastern products include Guwahati, Dibrugarh, New Tinsukia in Assam, New Alipuduar, and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Assamese pithas, Assamese gamosa, traditional Rajbongshi costumes, jaapi, jute products, local textiles, handwoven fabrics and local food products are popular among passengers.

Besides providing exposure to indigenous culture and tradition, the OSOP scheme aims to uplift the lifestyle of vendors and their families by providing them with financial security.

OSOP Outlet at New Jalpaiguri

Sumari Narzary, the proprietor of one of the OSOP outlets at Guwahati railway station, expressed her satisfaction and thanked the Indian government and the Railway Ministry for providing them with a source of livelihood. The scheme has helped in uplifting the region’s economy.

The pilot of the scheme was started on March 25, 2022, and as on May 1, 2023, 728 stations are covered with 785 OSOP outlets in 21 states and 3 union territories across the country. These OSOP stalls are designed by National Design Institute for uniformity. The number of cumulative direct beneficiaries from March 2022 till May 1st, 2023 is 25,109.

