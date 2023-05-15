Railway stations across northeast provide a market for local products

The Ministry of Railways has launched the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme to promote the Indian government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ vision. The scheme also aims to provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.
OSOP outlets have been opened at railway stations to showcase, sell and give high visibility to indigenous/local products specific to that place or indigenously grown in the area.
Under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railways, 107 OSOP outlets are functioning as noted on May 10.
The outlets are spread over 36 railway stations across Assam, 33 in West Bengal and 1 in Arunachal Pradesh. Varieties of locally manufactured indigenous products are showcased in these stalls.
The major stations showcasing local northeastern products include Guwahati, Dibrugarh, New Tinsukia in Assam, New Alipuduar, and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Assamese pithas, Assamese gamosa, traditional Rajbongshi costumes, jaapi, jute products, local textiles, handwoven fabrics and local food products are popular among passengers.
Besides providing exposure to indigenous culture and tradition, the OSOP scheme aims to uplift the lifestyle of vendors and their families by providing them with financial security.
Sumari Narzary, the proprietor of one of the OSOP outlets at Guwahati railway station, expressed her satisfaction and thanked the Indian government and the Railway Ministry for providing them with a source of livelihood. The scheme has helped in uplifting the region’s economy.
The pilot of the scheme was started on March 25, 2022, and as on May 1, 2023, 728 stations are covered with 785 OSOP outlets in 21 states and 3 union territories across the country. These OSOP stalls are designed by National Design Institute for uniformity. The number of cumulative direct beneficiaries from March 2022 till May 1st, 2023 is 25,109.
Also Read | Cyclone ‘Mocha’ damages over 230 houses in Mizoram
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Woman shot dead for consuming alcohol in Patiala gurdwara complex, 1 held
- Railway stations across northeast provide a market for local products
- Justice to be done in Manipur: Home Minister Shah
- Mizoram: Congress youth wing president appointed as party treasurer
- SC refuses lawyers’ body plea for action on VP, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary
- Mizoram: 2 former health officials sentenced in graft case