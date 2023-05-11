Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted five of the seven northeastern states about the impending impact of cyclone Mocha.

According to IMD, the cyclone is expected to make landfall in the Myanmar-Bangladesh border zone on May 14, accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Meanwhile, an “orange alert” for that day has been issued for Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, located in close proximity to Myanmar and Bangladesh. The department has urged disaster management agencies to stay vigilant and prepared for any potential adversities.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in Tripura and Mizoram on May 13, with predictions of rain in most places and heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the two northeastern states.

Besides, on May 14, there is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Tripura and Mizoram, as well as in Nagaland, Manipur, and south Assam.

The Met office has also issued a ”wind warning” for Tripura, Mizoram, and South Manipur, stating that squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are highly likely to prevail on May 14.

According to the Met office, cyclone Mocha is projected to slightly weaken from the evening of May 13 before crossing the southeast coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar between Cox’s Bazar and Kyaukpyu around the forenoon of May 14.

The maximum sustained wind speed is estimated to be 110-120 kmph, gusting to 130 kmph.

