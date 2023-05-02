Oil India Limited plans extensive exploration in Northeast India

Oil India Limited (OIL) is looking to begin hydrocarbon exploration in Nagaland after Assam and Nagaland agreed to facilitate the resumption of exploration and production of oil and gas in disputed border areas.

The agreement ends a suspension of nearly 30 years.

OIL’s chairman and managing director Ranjit Rath stated that exploration will begin immediately once the issues are resolved.

The Assam shelf, where the main producing area is located, and the Assam-Arakan fold belt in the southeast, which covers Nagaland, both have significant potential, according to Rath.

OIL has 3,000 sq km of exploration acreage in Nagaland, and it will conduct baseline assessments in Manipur along the Nagaland border to identify areas for exploration.

In Tripura, OIL has acreages and plans to conduct drilling. On the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, Pathshala and Mangaldoi are covered under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) bidding, and seismic data acquisition has been completed. Furthermore, exploration is currently underway in Arunachal Pradesh, and extensive drilling is planned.

