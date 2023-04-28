Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department has predicted that the ongoing rain spell is about to intensify in parts of Northeast India for the next four days, bringing the much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

As per the met department, scattered to fairly widespread rains of light to moderate intensity along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, shall continue to lash Northeast India from Friday to next Monday i.e. April 28 to May 1.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

It is also expected that the rainfall will increase in intensity from late weekend to early next week.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from Friday to Monday. Also, similar downpours are expected to occur in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from Saturday to Monday (April 29 to May 1).

The department has issued a yellow watch over the Northeastern region for these days. The department has urged the people in the region to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

Meanwhile, owing to the wet conditions, the daytime temperatures over the region are also expected to be normal to below normal during this forecast period.

Also Read | Weather forecast: Northeast India to end April on a cooler note

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









