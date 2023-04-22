New Delhi: Heat wave conditions have subsided over Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha due to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.
Heat wave conditions persisted over the Gangetic West Bengal for 10 days, while Bihar and Odisha experienced them for seven to five days, respectively. The maximum temperature in some places rose to 44-45 degrees Celsius.
The severe heat wave conditions disrupted life in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar in recent days.
The maximum temperature is expected to decrease by three to five degrees Celsius in East India over the next five days. Northwest and West India are not expected to see any significant change in the next two to three days, according to the IMD.
Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya due to a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over UP, and moisture incursion owing to an anti-cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal.
Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country from April to June, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.
The central, east, and northwest parts of India are expected to experience above-normal heatwave days during this period.
Also Read | Intensity, frequency of heat waves to increase due to climate change, say experts
