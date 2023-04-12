Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly hired individuals through a video conference on April 13, 2023, at 10.30 am.

The Rozgar Mela is a crucial initiative in the Prime Minister’s efforts to prioritize employment generation, an official release stated.

The event is expected to spur further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities for youth to participate in national development, the release added.

The Rozgar Mela will take place in three different locations under the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway, namely Guwahati in Assam, Siliguri in North Bengal, and Dimapur in Nagaland. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, will be handing over the appointment letters to the newly selected candidates at Railway Rang Bhavan Cultural Hall, Guwahati.

Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Ministry of Labour and Employment, will be distributing appointment letters at Imliyanger Memorial Centre, Dimapur.

Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt of India, will be the Chief Guest of the Siliguri program and will distribute appointment letters at Railway Officers Club, New Jalpaiguri.

A total of 207 candidates in Guwahati, 217 in Dimapur, and 225 in Siliguri various government departments will receive appointment letters during the program.

The newly recruited individuals, chosen from all over the country, will fill various positions under the Government of India, such as Train Manager, Station Master, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Senior Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, and more.

In addition to their roles, the new appointees will have the opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

